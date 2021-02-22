UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Government Trying To Hold PSL Matches To Promote Sports: CM

Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 07:00 PM

Balochistan government trying to hold PSL matches to promote sports: CM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal on Monday said incumbent provincial government was striving to promote sports and especially cricket, which was not considered before as sports in the province.

He expressed these views here while talking to media along with former national cricket team captain of Pakistan, Inzamam-ul Haq.

The CM also thanked ex, national cricketer captain Inzamam-ul Haq for visiting Quetta to encourage the local players which was positive sign for Balochistan sports.

CM said we were trying to make players from Balochistan part of the national team in the coming days which was ignored in past regime saying that exemplary measures were being taken for advancement Gwadar and Ayub Stadiums which are better examples of this regard despite Corona virus has badly affected many sections.

"Incumbent provincial regime is striving to hold Pakistan Supper League (PSL) in Gwadar so that sports activities would be improved in the province", he said.

Chief Minister Jam Kamal said that we should wait for the result of everything adding that there should be an active government in Balochistan.

The CM described that this time you would see that the youth of Balochistan could play in Quetta team adding that Gwadar is becoming the biggest port of Pakistan and in the future which would create opportunities.

Jam Kamal said that we have overcome the weaknesses of the past saying that Quetta Gladiator is my favorite team in PSL.

Inzamam-ul-Haq wished that Quetta Gladiator would win the PSL, despite he declared Multan and Lahore as favorite teams in the PSL.

Inzamam said Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan is working hard for sports and cricket in Balochistan saying that in the next two years, there would be positive effects on the sports activities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Lahore Multan Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Sports Pakistan Super League Gwadar Media From Government

Recent Stories

IDEX, NAVDEX 2021 herald period of recovery from C ..

34 seconds ago

PSL 6 Match 04 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

28 minutes ago

Integrated water resources management is fundament ..

30 minutes ago

Japanese space expert congratulates UAE on Hope Pr ..

31 minutes ago

Water scarcity amid increasing population amid rec ..

33 minutes ago

Naval Chief Visits Pakistan Maritime Security Agen ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.