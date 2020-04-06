UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Government Waives Of Rs 1,484 Mln Taxes To Cope With Corona Impacts

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 09:00 PM

Balochistan government waives of Rs 1,484 mln taxes to cope with corona impacts

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Balochistan government has waived of various provincial taxes amounting to Rs 1,484 million during the current financial year to enable citizens to cope with the impacts of Covid-19 on the economic activities.

The exempted taxes included sales tax on services in construction, transport and hotel sectors has been exempted till June 30, 2020.

The government has also approved the suspension of Balochistan Infrastructure Development System.

The suspension of Balochistan Electricity Duty, motor vehicle tax for the remaining current financial year has also been approved by the cabinet to give relief to the masses and minimizing the impacts of covid-19 on business activities, said a press release.

The government also approved the ongoing funding and expenditures to enhance the Coronavirus prevention and treatment facilities in the province. Secretary Finance briefed the provincial cabinet on Coronavirus's impacts on Balochistan economy and various sectors.

