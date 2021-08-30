UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Government's Priority Is Education, Health & Sports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 10:50 PM

Balochistan government's priority is Education, health & sports

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Monday said,sectors including education, health and sports department are among the top priorities of the provincial government.

The budget for the current financial year included a number of projects for the promotion of quality education, improvement of educational institutions, provision of facilities, infrastructure, establishment of digital libraries, motivation of students and enhancement of intellectual abilities, he added.

He said despite, practical steps are being taken to set up a modern boarding school in the district, record increased in annual grant of universities, upgrading of educational institutions and provision of missing facilities.

Chief Minister expressed these views while talking a delegation of students on study tour of Government Degree College Attah Shaad Turbat under the leadership of Provincial Finance Minister Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi here.

Balochistan Government's spokesman Liaquat Shahwani was also present.

The Chief Minister Balochistan further said that the secret of development and success of nations lies in modern education, providing latest and quality education in the province will help the students to face the challenges of the future, he said adding the education and health focusing on these sectors are very important areas and the province will be on the path of development and prosperity.

He said students could make a revolution in the field of education by getting education based on modern technology and trends.

The CM said more opportunities should be provided to the students for study tours, as well as to visit different districts of the province as well as inland so that the students get acquainted with the culture, traditions, lifestyle, values and other things of their province. They should be able to do so and their hidden talents should be exposed by giving them the opportunity of extra-curricular activities in addition to academic activities, so that their mental and physical development can be improved, he noted.

He said in this regard, sports activities should be organized in educational institutions for enhancing ability of students in the areas.

He said that the provincial government is also paying special attention to the construction and development of Balochistan and in this context, a 200-bed hospital with modern facilities is being set up in Turbat.

Similarly, infrastructure, sports complex and other facilities are being ensured, he maintained.

The Chief Minister said that the students of Attah Shaad Degree College have made the name of the province bright at country level saying such study tours are helpful in the mental development of the students.

He said Inter-colleges are being upgraded to degree level by incumbent provincial government in order to achieve targets of quality of education in the province.

In response to a question, he said there are plans to provide jobs in border areas and supply of border markets and solar tube wells to boost trade activities in the province. For the first time in the history of the province, a development package of Rs. 600 billion has been approved by the federation for the economic development of South Balochistan and welfare of the people, he added.

During the meeting, the students also apprised the Chief Minister about the problems faced by the college, on which he directed the concerned authorities to resolve the issues immediately.

He also announced to provide laptop for students and teachers and three more buses for Attah Shaad Degree College. The Chief Minister also directed to provide all the missing facilities on priority basis in all the colleges where the number of students is high in the educational institutions.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Technology Sports Education Budget Visit Tours Turbat Border Market All Government Top Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthi&#039;s strike of Al Anad Air B ..

UAE condemns Houthi&#039;s strike of Al Anad Air Base in Yemeni Lahij Governorat ..

13 minutes ago
 MoFAIC holds farewell ceremony for Ambassadors of ..

MoFAIC holds farewell ceremony for Ambassadors of Mali, Spain

13 minutes ago
 UAE welcomes travelers coming from Oman via land c ..

UAE welcomes travelers coming from Oman via land crossings

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed focussed on empowering Emirati women: ..

Sheikh Zayed focussed on empowering Emirati women: Nahyan bin Mubarak

2 hours ago
 RTA opens Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station on S ..

RTA opens Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station on Sept. 1st

2 hours ago
 SEHA announces free COVID-19 PCR tests for student ..

SEHA announces free COVID-19 PCR tests for students

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.