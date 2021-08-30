(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Monday said,sectors including education, health and sports department are among the top priorities of the provincial government.

The budget for the current financial year included a number of projects for the promotion of quality education, improvement of educational institutions, provision of facilities, infrastructure, establishment of digital libraries, motivation of students and enhancement of intellectual abilities, he added.

He said despite, practical steps are being taken to set up a modern boarding school in the district, record increased in annual grant of universities, upgrading of educational institutions and provision of missing facilities.

Chief Minister expressed these views while talking a delegation of students on study tour of Government Degree College Attah Shaad Turbat under the leadership of Provincial Finance Minister Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi here.

Balochistan Government's spokesman Liaquat Shahwani was also present.

The Chief Minister Balochistan further said that the secret of development and success of nations lies in modern education, providing latest and quality education in the province will help the students to face the challenges of the future, he said adding the education and health focusing on these sectors are very important areas and the province will be on the path of development and prosperity.

He said students could make a revolution in the field of education by getting education based on modern technology and trends.

The CM said more opportunities should be provided to the students for study tours, as well as to visit different districts of the province as well as inland so that the students get acquainted with the culture, traditions, lifestyle, values and other things of their province. They should be able to do so and their hidden talents should be exposed by giving them the opportunity of extra-curricular activities in addition to academic activities, so that their mental and physical development can be improved, he noted.

He said in this regard, sports activities should be organized in educational institutions for enhancing ability of students in the areas.

He said that the provincial government is also paying special attention to the construction and development of Balochistan and in this context, a 200-bed hospital with modern facilities is being set up in Turbat.

Similarly, infrastructure, sports complex and other facilities are being ensured, he maintained.

The Chief Minister said that the students of Attah Shaad Degree College have made the name of the province bright at country level saying such study tours are helpful in the mental development of the students.

He said Inter-colleges are being upgraded to degree level by incumbent provincial government in order to achieve targets of quality of education in the province.

In response to a question, he said there are plans to provide jobs in border areas and supply of border markets and solar tube wells to boost trade activities in the province. For the first time in the history of the province, a development package of Rs. 600 billion has been approved by the federation for the economic development of South Balochistan and welfare of the people, he added.

During the meeting, the students also apprised the Chief Minister about the problems faced by the college, on which he directed the concerned authorities to resolve the issues immediately.

He also announced to provide laptop for students and teachers and three more buses for Attah Shaad Degree College. The Chief Minister also directed to provide all the missing facilities on priority basis in all the colleges where the number of students is high in the educational institutions.