Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai Condemns Peshawar Blast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 05:22 PM

Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai condemns Peshawar blast

Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai Tuesday strongly condemned the blast incident at a Madrassa in Peshawar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai Tuesday strongly condemned the blast incident at a Madrassa in Peshawar.

In a statement issued here, he also expressed his sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the terrorist attack.

The governor said terrorists were enemies of humanity who were playing with lives of innocent people, adding the nefarious design of terrorists would be eliminated from the country through collective efforts.

He extended his sympathy with families of martyrs and prayed for early recovery of the injured blast.

More Stories From Pakistan

