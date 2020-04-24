Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai lauds efforts of philanthropists, welfare organizations for helping needy

(@FahadShabbir)

Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai Thursday said that federal and provincials governments were taking serious measures to control the spread of coronavirus across the country in order to get rid of the people from the deadly virus

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai Thursday said that Federal and provincials governments were taking serious measures to control the spread of coronavirus across the country in order to get rid of the people from the deadly virus.

He said philanthropists and welfare organizations were also playing their role at the frontline with the government in difficult times adding in that regard, the delivery of food items to the doorsteps of the poor and needy people of the province was the best manifestation of the glorious national values and traditions.

He expressed these views while talking to Umar Khan Achakzai who called on him here at Governor House.

Haji Umar Khan Achakzai informed the governor that his Welfare Organization had distributed rations among 25,000 families of needy people on sprit of human services.

Yasinzai thanked the Umar Khan Achakzai for assisting deserving people under lockdown situation through rations adding that in this hour of need, the poor and needy belonging to the working class were unable for their livelihood in wake of the coronavirus.

He said efforts of all philanthropists and welfare organizations were commendable for helping the needy in critical situations of lockdown in the province.

In the meeting, Umar Khan Achakzai also informed the governor about distribution of rations by his organization in different areas of the Balochistan including Qila Abdullah, Pishin and Quetta districts.

He said his welfare Organization would soon make arrangements to provide relief goods to 5,000 more families in lockdown situations in order to save deserving people from the coronavirus.