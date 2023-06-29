Open Menu

Balochistan Governor, Chief Justice Of BHC Offer Eid-ul-Azha Prayers In Quetta

Umer Jamshaid Published June 29, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Balochistan Governor, Chief Justice of BHC offer Eid-ul-Azha prayers in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar and Chief Justice Balochistan High Court Naeem Akhtar Afghan offered Eid-ul-Adha prayers here at the lawn of Governor House on Thursday.

After the Eid prayer, Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar mingled with the people and congratulated them on the occasion of Eid.

He also urged people of the province to adopt all the rules of hygiene at the time of animals sacrifice.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Afghanistan Balochistan Governor Prayer All Court

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

13 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adh ..

Fujairah Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

28 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Adha well-wi ..

UAQ Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Adha well-wishers

28 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

RAK Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

28 minutes ago
 ERC distributes Eid Al Adha sacrificial meat in 4 ..

ERC distributes Eid Al Adha sacrificial meat in 4 Syrian governorates

43 minutes ago
 Gold slides to over 3-month low

Gold slides to over 3-month low

3 hours ago
Ajman Ruler, CP continue to receive Eid Al Adha we ..

Ajman Ruler, CP continue to receive Eid Al Adha well-wishers

4 hours ago
 Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated today with religious ..

Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated today with religious fervor

5 hours ago
 Chery listed in China’s top 50 global brands in ..

Chery listed in China’s top 50 global brands in 2023

5 hours ago
 Head of Cyber Security leads a UAE delegation to C ..

Head of Cyber Security leads a UAE delegation to Cyber Week in Tel Aviv

6 hours ago
 COP28 President-Designate calls for holistic ecosy ..

COP28 President-Designate calls for holistic ecosystem to drive climate action d ..

6 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team to defend its world champ ..

Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team to defend its world champion at third round UIM F1H2O W ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan