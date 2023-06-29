Balochistan Governor, Chief Justice of BHC offer Eid-ul-Azha prayers in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar and Chief Justice Balochistan High Court Naeem Akhtar Afghan offered Eid-ul-Adha prayers here at the lawn of Governor House on Thursday.

After the Eid prayer, Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar mingled with the people and congratulated them on the occasion of Eid.

He also urged people of the province to adopt all the rules of hygiene at the time of animals sacrifice.