Balochistan Governor, Chief Minister lead rally to show solidarity with Kashmiri people in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Like other parts of the country, on the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan people from different walks of life took out rallies across Balochistan to express solidarity with Kashmiri people.

Special prayers were also offered in mosques for the success of Kashmiris' freedom during Friday prayers.

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai along with Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan led the main rally which started from Balochistan Assembly and accumulated at Serina Chowk after marching through Zarghoon Road.

Federal Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal, Speaker Balochistan Assembly Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Deputy Speaker Sardar Babar Khan Musa Khail, and provincial ministers Sardar Saleh Bhootani, Zia Longov, Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Abdul Khaliq Hazar, Mitha Khan Kakar, Malik Naeem Bazai, civil society members, students, civil secretariat's employees, Deputy Commissioner Quetta Office's staffs, Balochistan Assembly Secretariat's staffs, Pakistan Television Quetta's employees and a large number of women participated in the rally.

Hundreds of participants of the rally carried Pakistan and Kashmir flags and chanted slogans of "Kashmir will become part of Pakistan, they were holding placards inscribed with slogans in support of Kashmiris and against the Modi government.

Addressing the participants of the rally, Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan said true face of India has been exposed in front of the world by violating human rights for 70 years in the occupied Kashmir, adding the voice of Kashmiri people could not be suppressed by use of Indian forces.

He said Modi led government violated India's Constitution by abolishing the special status of occupied Kashmir and Pakistan would support people of Kashmir at the international level, until they get freedom.

Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan said people of Balochistan and provincial government stand should to shoulder with the occupied Kashmiri people till they achieve the right of self-determination.

He said people of India has begun to raise their voices against Modi's government for violating human rights in occupied Kashmir.

Earlier, National anthems of Pakistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir were played at Balochistan Assembly.

National Accountability Bureau Balochistan also staged a rally to express solidarity with Kashmiri people and chanted slogans in favour of Kashmir and condemned the brutalities of Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir.

A big rally was also taken out, led by Deputy Commissioner Nasirabad, Zaffar Muhammad Shahi from DC Office to express solidarity with people of occupied Kashmir. Commissioner Nasirabad Division Javed Akhtar and political parties, civil society members including women and a large number of students participated in the rally.

The solidarity rallies were also held in other districts of Balochistan including Mastung, Pishin, Killa Abdull, Killa Saifullah, Zhob, Musa Khail, Barkhan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Kharan, Chaghi, Nushki, Nasirabad, Jaffarabad, Sibi, Jhal Magsi, Bolan, Zhob, Harnai, Loralai, Shaheed Sikandarabad, Gwadar, Pasni, Lasbela, Mach.