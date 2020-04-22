Balochistan Governor, Chief Minister, Ministers condole death of Sardar Mustafa Tareen

Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan, Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan and other ministers Wednesday expressed their deep sorrow over the sad demise of former provincial Minister and a senior leader of Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) Sardar Mustafa Khan Tareen

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan, Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan and other ministers Wednesday expressed their deep sorrow over the sad demise of former provincial Minister and a senior leader of Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) Sardar Mustafa Khan Tareen.

In separate condolence messages issued here, they extended sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family and prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

The governor and chief minister said that the services of Sardar Mustafa Tareen as a sincere leader would be remembered for long.

The provincial ministers who shared their condolences include Ziaullah Longove, Muhammad Umar Khan Jamail, Mir Tariq Khan Magsi, Haji Noor Muhammad Dummar, Adviser to CM Haji Muhammad Khan Lehri and Bushra Rind.