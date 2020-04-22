UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Governor, Chief Minister, Ministers Condole Death Of Sardar Mustafa Tareen

Sumaira FH 21 seconds ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 07:33 PM

Balochistan Governor, Chief Minister, Ministers condole death of Sardar Mustafa Tareen

Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan, Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan and other ministers Wednesday expressed their deep sorrow over the sad demise of former provincial Minister and a senior leader of Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) Sardar Mustafa Khan Tareen

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan, Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan and other ministers Wednesday expressed their deep sorrow over the sad demise of former provincial Minister and a senior leader of Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) Sardar Mustafa Khan Tareen.

In separate condolence messages issued here, they extended sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family and prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

The governor and chief minister said that the services of Sardar Mustafa Tareen as a sincere leader would be remembered for long.

The provincial ministers who shared their condolences include Ziaullah Longove, Muhammad Umar Khan Jamail, Mir Tariq Khan Magsi, Haji Noor Muhammad Dummar, Adviser to CM Haji Muhammad Khan Lehri and Bushra Rind.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Governor Amanullah Khan Family Sad

Recent Stories

Taiwan president apologises for virus infections o ..

23 seconds ago

Top Diplomats of Russia, Iran, Turkey Discuss Next ..

25 seconds ago

Three wanted criminals held in Islamabad

4 minutes ago

WTI Crude June Futures Rise Above $16 Per Barrel A ..

4 minutes ago

COVID-19 Cases in Saudi Arabia Rise by Over 1,100 ..

4 minutes ago

6 held over weapons display on social media

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.