QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha and Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizinjo on Wednesday expressed their grief over the demise of senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party and former interior minister Senator Rehman Malik.

In their separate messages, issued here they prayed may Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to members of the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

"Senator Rehman Malik has unprecedented services and long struggle for the revival of democracy and democratic norms in the country," they said.

Balochistan Parliamentary Secretary Bushra Rind also expressed her condolence over the demise of PPP leader and prayed may Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace.