Balochistan Governor condemns Quetta blast

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar strongly condemned the bomb blast at Qandahari Bazaar area of the provincial capital on Monday.

The governor directed the health department to provide medical facilities to the victims.

He instructed the law enforcement agencies to utilize all available resources to arrest the culprits involved in it.

He also prayed for the forgiveness of those who lost their lives and for the speedy recovery of the injured.