UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Governor Condemns Suicide Blast In Peshawar

Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Balochistan Governor condemns suicide blast in Peshawar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Friday strongly condemned the suicide blast at a Mosque, Qissa Khawani Bazaar in Peshawar, the provincial capital of Kyyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement, he expressed deep sorrow over the loss of human lives as a result of the suicide blast.

The Governor Balochistan prayed for the forgiveness of those killed in incident of the Peshawar and early recovery of the injured.

Expressing solidarity with the bereaved families, he said that the people of Balochistan are shared in the grief of the bereaved families.

