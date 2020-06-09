Balochistan Governor condoles death of Sardar Dur Muhammad Nasir

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai Monday expressed his deep sorrow over the death of Balochistan Awami Party's (BAP) Vice President and former provincial adviser Sardar Dur Muhammad Nasir.

In a condolence statement, the governor said late Sardar Dur Muhammad Nasir had played a very important role in the development and prosperity of the people of Balochistan during his political and social services which would be remembered for long.

He also extended sympathies and condolence to the bereaved family and prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.