Balochistan Governor confers Presidential, Excellence awards

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Kakar on Thursday conferred Presidential and Excellence Awards on several personalities for their outstanding performance and best services on the occasion of Pakistan Day.

A simple but dignified ceremony for the distribution of Presidential and Excellence Awards was held at Governor House Quetta.

Amanullah Khan Nasir, Professor Ubaidullah Darwish, Dr. Muhammad Ashraf Shaheen Qaisrani were honored with Presidential Excellence Award by Balochistan Governor.

Martyrs of Journalism Irshad Ahmad Mastoi and Ashraf Zehri were posthumously awarded the Medal of Distinction.

Later, the Governor Balochistan gave provincial excellence awards to twenty-four personalities including Sadiq Ali, Sharaf Shaad, Dr.

Nasreen Gul, Asmat Durrani, Abdul Bari Asir, Rahmat Bibi alias Arzu Ziaratwala, Abdul Hayat, Nabi Baksh, Shazia Akram Shahwani, Muhammad Yasin, Rashid Hasrat and Shabana Sultan awarded in 2020.

While Shuaib Ali, Arif Ali, Dr. Rahim Bakhsh Mehr, Dr. Abdul Rauf Rafiqi, Dar Muhammad Kasi, Dr. Abdul Rehman Kakar, Khudaidad, Khurshid Ali Hasan, Dr. Abida Baloch, Dawood Shah Tareen, Prof. Ahmed Waqas and Prof. Arifa Ali have been awarded Provincial Excellence Awards 2021.

On this occasion, the provincial ministers, members of the provincial assembly, senior government officials and people belonging to different fields participated in the ceremony for national honors.