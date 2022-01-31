Balochistan Governor congratulates newly elected cabinet of BUJ

Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Monday congratulated the newly elected cabinet of Balochistan Union of Journalists (BUJ).

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Monday congratulated the newly elected cabinet of Balochistan Union of Journalists (BUJ).

He also expressed the hope that the newly elected cabinet officials would make conscious efforts to highlight a positive image of the country and the province and draw the attention of ruling class to public problems.

The Governor said that the newly elected cabinet of Balochistan Union of Journalists under the leadership of Irfan Saeed and General Secretary Manzoor Baloch would play an important role in upholding the rights and powers of journalists.

He expressed his best wishes for the further success of the newly elected Cabinet.