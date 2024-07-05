Balochistan Governor directs SSGC to end unannounced gas load shedding

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) General Manger Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) Farooq Ahmed Khan on Friday called on Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhail at Governor House.

The Governor directed the SSGC GM to end the unannounced load shedding of gas immediately to give some relief to the people.

On the occasion, the Governor was briefed by SSGC regarding the gas supply situation in the province and the complaints of gas consumers.