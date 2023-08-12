(@Abdulla99267510)

CM Bizenjo and Leader of the Opposition in Balochistan Assembly, Malik Sikandar, will engage in discussions to select an interim chief minister.

QUETTA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 12nd, 2023) Balochistan Assembly was dissolved following the signing of a summary by Governor Malik Abdul Wali Kakar, based on a request made by Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo for the dissolution of the provincial assembly.

"In accordance with guidance from Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, the Chief Minister of Balochistan, and empowered by the provisions stated in Article 112(1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan 1973, I, Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar, Governor Balochistan, officially announce the dissolution of the Provincial Assembly of Balochistan.

This action takes effect on the 12th day of August 2023 at 5pm," stated the official notification issued by the Governor House.

With the assembly's dissolution, the provincial cabinet has also been disbanded. CM Bizenjo will continue his duties until a caretaker chief minister is appointed.

