Balochistan Governor emphasizes for provision of basic facilities to health workers

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Kakar emphasized on Monday the need to ensure all basic facilities for the doctors and paramedical staff working in hospitals to relieve the suffering of the patients and secure the lives of the people.

In a statement issued here, he said, "We have not been able to ensure a modern scientific health system and deliver all the basic health facilities to the poor patients at their doorsteps."

He said that he was very saddened to hear the news that the doctors and paramedical staff who were devoted to the spirit of service were infected with the Congo virus yesterday.

Governor Balochistan said that there is an urgent need to establish a separate ward for patients infected with the Congo virus in Quetta.

He also ordered the spraying of disinfectants in places where cattle and other animals are bought and sold, as well as in dairy farms and animal markets.

He expressed regret that, unfortunately, Balochistan is the only province where thousands of people are forced to go to Sindh and Punjab every year just for medical treatment.

He asked the media to play a full role in conducting a public awareness campaign for full observance of all safety measures.

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar declared it mandatory for all officers and employees to wear masks in the Governor's House and Secretariat.