Open Menu

Balochistan Governor Emphasizes For Provision Of Basic Facilities To Health Workers

Umer Jamshaid Published November 06, 2023 | 09:45 PM

Balochistan Governor emphasizes for provision of basic facilities to health workers

Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Kakar emphasized on Monday the need to ensure all basic facilities for the doctors and paramedical staff working in hospitals to relieve the suffering of the patients and secure the lives of the people

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Kakar emphasized on Monday the need to ensure all basic facilities for the doctors and paramedical staff working in hospitals to relieve the suffering of the patients and secure the lives of the people.

In a statement issued here, he said, "We have not been able to ensure a modern scientific health system and deliver all the basic health facilities to the poor patients at their doorsteps."

He said that he was very saddened to hear the news that the doctors and paramedical staff who were devoted to the spirit of service were infected with the Congo virus yesterday.

Governor Balochistan said that there is an urgent need to establish a separate ward for patients infected with the Congo virus in Quetta.

He also ordered the spraying of disinfectants in places where cattle and other animals are bought and sold, as well as in dairy farms and animal markets.

He expressed regret that, unfortunately, Balochistan is the only province where thousands of people are forced to go to Sindh and Punjab every year just for medical treatment.

He asked the media to play a full role in conducting a public awareness campaign for full observance of all safety measures.

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar declared it mandatory for all officers and employees to wear masks in the Governor's House and Secretariat.

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Quetta Governor Poor Punjab Congo Market Media All

Recent Stories

Zardari expresses sorrow over martyrdom of soldier ..

Zardari expresses sorrow over martyrdom of soldiers

6 minutes ago
 PUC calls for national unity, action against extre ..

PUC calls for national unity, action against extremism, terrorism

15 minutes ago
 Moldova ruling party candidate fails to win Chisin ..

Moldova ruling party candidate fails to win Chisinau mayoral vote

15 minutes ago
 Caretaker minister highlights hope amid economic c ..

Caretaker minister highlights hope amid economic challenges in real estate proje ..

9 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor enquires health of mother of MQM-P ..

Sindh Governor enquires health of mother of MQM-P leader

9 minutes ago
 HCSTSI nominates candidates for FPCCI elections

HCSTSI nominates candidates for FPCCI elections

9 minutes ago
Jammu Martyrs Day stands as darkest day in Kashmir ..

Jammu Martyrs Day stands as darkest day in Kashmir's history

9 minutes ago
 Jammu martyrs day observed in Azad Jammu and Kashm ..

Jammu martyrs day observed in Azad Jammu and Kashmir

6 minutes ago
 Diesel truck overturns on RCD Highway; PCG aid amb ..

Diesel truck overturns on RCD Highway; PCG aid ambulance in emergency

7 minutes ago
 Jamal Shah reiterates pledge to preserve Pakistan' ..

Jamal Shah reiterates pledge to preserve Pakistan's diverse culture

7 minutes ago
 Arrangements finalized for thrilling 8th Jeep Rall ..

Arrangements finalized for thrilling 8th Jeep Rally

7 minutes ago
 President of Pakistan Muslim League (Q) and forme ..

President of Pakistan Muslim League (Q) and former Prime Minister of Pakistan C ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan