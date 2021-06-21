UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Governor Expresses Sorrow On Death Of Usman Kakar

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 09:59 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai Monday expressed his deep sorrow over the sad demise of provincial president of Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) and former senator Usman Khan Kakar.

In his condolence massage, the governor said late Usman Khan Kakar had rendered his services for the democratic values, betterment of the people, equality of nation and political awareness in the province which would be remembered in good words.

He said in addition, he fully represented the people of Balochistan in the Senate.

The governor prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

