Balochistan Governor Felicitates China On Its National Day

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 08:36 PM

Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai Wednesday felicitated Peoples Republic of China on its 71st national day and said China and Pakistan have time tested friends who share mutual trust and respect In a message, the governor said both the countries had same ideology of strengthening and empowering the people and safeguarding our national interests

He said China over the years has emerged as a global champion of peace-keeping, international humanitarian relief and promoting economic cooperation amongst all countries across the globe.

Its Belt & Road initiative (BRI) of which CPEC is also a part of is a historic initiative which will connect the world and provide means of cooperation in trade, commerce and above all people to people connectivity as frequent exchanges will allow people to understand cultures of each other.

He said that the year 2020 has been a tough year for the entire world as the coronavirus pandemic not only slowed down global economic development but also resulted in a great loss of precious human lives which is an irreversible loss.

During this time, China although being severely damaged by the pandemic virus still not only gave exemplary performance in combating the virus by providing first class healthcare and economic relief to its citizens, also contributed a lot in providing health supplies and other major aids to numerous countries particularly Pakistan.

The governor said the people of Pakistan were highly grateful to the Chinese leadership for always considering Pakistan by all means whenever there was any thing that troubles us especially during this pandemic.

He prayed for the betterment and success of both countries to remain long live Pakistan China friendship.

