Balochistan governor for celebrating Eid with simplicity, following precautionary measures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai Saturday said the people should follow all necessary precautionary measures to control further spread of coronavirus.

He appealed the people to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with simplicity to protect themselves from COVID-19, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said there would be no special arrangements for Eid greetings at the Governor House on Eid day.