- Balochistan governor for celebrating Eid with simplicity, following precautionary measures
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 01:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai Saturday said the people should follow all necessary precautionary measures to control further spread of coronavirus.
He appealed the people to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with simplicity to protect themselves from COVID-19, Radio Pakistan reported.
He said there would be no special arrangements for Eid greetings at the Governor House on Eid day.