Balochistan Governor For Making Local Govt System Strong
Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2024 | 10:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhel on Friday said that by making the local government system strong and stable, we could provide an opportunity to every intelligent person at the Union Council level to participate in the construction and development of the country and the nation and serve the people of their area.
By engaging the youth at the Union Council level, we can use their talents and spirit to serve, he said in his statement issued here.
He said that every opinionated person has to play his part to build bridges of love and perceptive after elimination of hatred and to get out of the circle of fear, distance and mistrust between us.
Governor Balochistan made it clear that Balochistan could not afford any more disturbance, hatred and conflicts, therefore, we must build bridges that connect us, not walls that separate us from each other.
He said that diversity is our valuable asset in the context of Pakistan and Balochistan, as if unity in diversity is not just a slogan, but unity in variety is a great need of all nations and religions living in Balochistan.
It is gratifying that even today we have more commonalities but fewer differences, he said.
Mandukhel said that in history, Balochistan could not achieve its goals of construction, creation and development based on various internal and external reasons due to which we have been left behind compared to other provinces.
There is no need for us to be disappointed because we have bright prospects in terms of natural resources and minerals and geographical location on the basis of which we can easily be equal to other provinces, he noted.
