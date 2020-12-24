UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Governor Greets Christian Community On Christmas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

Balochistan governor greets Christian community on Christmas

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai Thursday congratulated the Christian community on the occasion of Christmas.

In his message, he said it was commendable that the Christian community has always played their role for development of the country and the province.

"I hoped that they would continue their constructive role for the economic development and political stability of the country and nation", he added.

Governor Yasinzai lauded the valuable services rendered by the Christian community in Balochistan in the field of education and health.

Related Topics

Balochistan Governor Education Christmas Amanullah Khan Christian

Recent Stories

Dubai Health Authority, Rashid and Latifa Hospital ..

16 minutes ago

Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Holy Quran Academy in ..

16 minutes ago

Ufone and Infobip partner to provide innovative so ..

43 minutes ago

Join Huawei’s “Light up Your Community Tree” ..

1 hour ago

Durrani stresses upon Govt-opposition dialogue in ..

1 hour ago

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Aldar Resident ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.