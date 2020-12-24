Balochistan governor greets Christian community on Christmas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai Thursday congratulated the Christian community on the occasion of Christmas.

In his message, he said it was commendable that the Christian community has always played their role for development of the country and the province.

"I hoped that they would continue their constructive role for the economic development and political stability of the country and nation", he added.

Governor Yasinzai lauded the valuable services rendered by the Christian community in Balochistan in the field of education and health.