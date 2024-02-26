Balochistan Governor Inaugurates 7-day Anti-polio Campaign
Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2024 | 04:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar while inaugurating the 7-day anti-polio campaign on Monday across the province, has urged parents to give polio drops to their children.
He said that for the eradication of polio-virus, all the available resources are being utilized and the polio teams are determined to do that.
The Governor said that the virus of a contagious disease like polio can make our children disabled for life, so it is necessary to ensure a prosperous and healthy future of children and protect them against the disease.
On the occasion, Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar urged the law enforcement agencies and the health department to ensure the protection of polio teams administering polio vaccines to children so that no child in any area is deprived of the polio vaccine.
A 7-day Anti-Polio drive has kicked off in the entire province from today (Monday). During the campaign, a target number of 2.65 million children will be vaccinated and Vitamin A drops also be given to them.
The coordinator of Emergency Operation Centre Balochistan Syed Zahid Shah said during the campaign, a total of 11,446 teams will be working, including 9,170 mobile teams, 958 fixed sites, and 623 transit points teams.
He stressed that the security arrangements for the polio workers have been completed.
