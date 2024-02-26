Open Menu

Balochistan Governor Inaugurates 7-day Anti-polio Campaign

Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Balochistan Governor inaugurates 7-day anti-polio campaign

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar while inaugurating the 7-day anti-polio campaign on Monday across the province, has urged parents to give polio drops to their children.

He said that for the eradication of polio-virus, all the available resources are being utilized and the polio teams are determined to do that.

The Governor said that the virus of a contagious disease like polio can make our children disabled for life, so it is necessary to ensure a prosperous and healthy future of children and protect them against the disease.

On the occasion, Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar urged the law enforcement agencies and the health department to ensure the protection of polio teams administering polio vaccines to children so that no child in any area is deprived of the polio vaccine.

A 7-day Anti-Polio drive has kicked off in the entire province from today (Monday). During the campaign, a target number of 2.65 million children will be vaccinated and Vitamin A drops also be given to them.

The coordinator of Emergency Operation Centre Balochistan Syed Zahid Shah said during the campaign, a total of 11,446 teams will be working, including 9,170 mobile teams, 958 fixed sites, and 623 transit points teams.

He stressed that the security arrangements for the polio workers have been completed.

Related Topics

Balochistan Governor Polio Mobile Zahid Shah All From Million

Recent Stories

Maryam vows not to pursue political vendetta again ..

Maryam vows not to pursue political vendetta against her opponents

21 minutes ago
 Two state-of-the-art High-Performance Centres hand ..

Two state-of-the-art High-Performance Centres handed over to PCB

2 hours ago
 How can Lahore Qalandars survive in PSL 9?

How can Lahore Qalandars survive in PSL 9?

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy demonstrates combat readiness, war f ..

Pakistan Navy demonstrates combat readiness, war fighting potential

3 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz makes history, becomes first Punjab C ..

Maryam Nawaz makes history, becomes first Punjab CM

3 hours ago
 Who is Maryam Nawaz?

Who is Maryam Nawaz?

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2024

8 hours ago
 PSL9: Peshawar Zalmi stun Lahore Qalandars in nerv ..

PSL9: Peshawar Zalmi stun Lahore Qalandars in nerve-wracking clash

22 hours ago
 PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs

PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs

1 day ago
 PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan