Balochistan Governor Jafar Khan Mandokhail urges political leaders to play role in finding solution to current tense situation

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Balochistan Governor Jafar Khan Mandokhail on Monday stressed all the political leaders with all the authority to play their full role in finding a peaceful solution to the current tense situation.

He said this while talking to the patron of the Balochistan Think Tank Network (BTTN) Brigadier (R) Agha Ahmed Gul called on him at the Governor House Quetta.

The Governor said that a lasting solution to the complex problems of Balochistan requires serious joint decisions from us, only by closely examining all the challenges faced, could the deep economic and political issues affecting the people of this province be taken forward through mutual understanding.

He said that in the context of a bright future, increasing the voice of Balochistan, especially the youth, at all levels in policy-making and decision-making is the first priority.

He said that the wise services of the Balochistan Think Tank Network (BTTN) would not only promote modern research-based knowledge and wisdom but would also provide intellectual guidance in formulating national policies.

He said that due to the absence of political and academic think tanks and lack of research centers in the province, we could not fully utilize our intellectuals and researchers.

Jafar Khan said that despite some challenges in managing our borders with Iran and Afghanistan, especially Taftan and Chaman, economic development and trade opportunities can also be provided to the tribes living near the border.

We need to devise successful models and comprehensive strategies to address these challenges and provide economic well-being to our people, he noted.

The Governor said that Pakistan’s sustainable peace and long-term prosperity are linked to the peace and prosperity of Balochistan.

He said that we should immediately take steps in the interest of our country and people because we could not afford more hatred and conflicts.

He made it clear that in order to adapt the youth to the changing requirements, we would have to plan to teach modern skills along with scientific education.

The Governor said that we have abundant basic resources and essential facilities available, by utilizing which we can easily bring our province out of extreme poverty and unemployment immediately.

Finally, Brigadier (R) Agha Ahmed Gul also presented Governor Jafar Khan Mandokhel with a set of modern research-based books on the political, economic and geographical aspects of Balochistan.