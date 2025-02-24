- Home
- Pakistan
- Balochistan Governor Jafar Khan Mandokhail urges political leaders to play role in finding solution ..
Balochistan Governor Jafar Khan Mandokhail Urges Political Leaders To Play Role In Finding Solution To Current Tense Situation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2025 | 11:41 PM
Balochistan Governor Jafar Khan Mandokhail on Monday stressed all the political leaders with all the authority to play their full role in finding a peaceful solution to the current tense situation
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Balochistan Governor Jafar Khan Mandokhail on Monday stressed all the political leaders with all the authority to play their full role in finding a peaceful solution to the current tense situation.
He said this while talking to the patron of the Balochistan Think Tank Network (BTTN) Brigadier (R) Agha Ahmed Gul called on him at the Governor House Quetta.
The Governor said that a lasting solution to the complex problems of Balochistan requires serious joint decisions from us, only by closely examining all the challenges faced, could the deep economic and political issues affecting the people of this province be taken forward through mutual understanding.
He said that in the context of a bright future, increasing the voice of Balochistan, especially the youth, at all levels in policy-making and decision-making is the first priority.
He said that the wise services of the Balochistan Think Tank Network (BTTN) would not only promote modern research-based knowledge and wisdom but would also provide intellectual guidance in formulating national policies.
He said that due to the absence of political and academic think tanks and lack of research centers in the province, we could not fully utilize our intellectuals and researchers.
Jafar Khan said that despite some challenges in managing our borders with Iran and Afghanistan, especially Taftan and Chaman, economic development and trade opportunities can also be provided to the tribes living near the border.
We need to devise successful models and comprehensive strategies to address these challenges and provide economic well-being to our people, he noted.
The Governor said that Pakistan’s sustainable peace and long-term prosperity are linked to the peace and prosperity of Balochistan.
He said that we should immediately take steps in the interest of our country and people because we could not afford more hatred and conflicts.
He made it clear that in order to adapt the youth to the changing requirements, we would have to plan to teach modern skills along with scientific education.
The Governor said that we have abundant basic resources and essential facilities available, by utilizing which we can easily bring our province out of extreme poverty and unemployment immediately.
Finally, Brigadier (R) Agha Ahmed Gul also presented Governor Jafar Khan Mandokhel with a set of modern research-based books on the political, economic and geographical aspects of Balochistan.
Recent Stories
Apple says to invest $500 bn in US as Trump tariffs bite
Farmer’s house robbed twice in a month
SC adjourns appeals against civilians trials in army courts
'Monster Hunter' on prowl for new audiences as latest game drops
IHC achieves landmark growth in 2024, reinforcing Its position as global investm ..
Division bench's order challenged in deputy registrar contempt case
Apple says to invest $500 bn in US as Trump tariffs bite
LHC upholds objection to PTI’s petition for Minar-e-Pakistan rally
Anti-encroachment operation intensified in Multan
Murder suspect arrested in Muzaffargarh
Punjab govt revises schools timing for Ramadan
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Kuwaiti Embassy's reception of national day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Farmer’s house robbed twice in a month2 minutes ago
-
SC adjourns appeals against civilians trials in army courts2 minutes ago
-
Division bench's order challenged in deputy registrar contempt case2 minutes ago
-
LHC upholds objection to PTI’s petition for Minar-e-Pakistan rally2 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment operation intensified in Multan9 minutes ago
-
Murder suspect arrested in Muzaffargarh10 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt revises schools timing for Ramadan10 minutes ago
-
Legacy Returns Home: Exhibition of Repatriated Artefacts at PNCA10 minutes ago
-
DC Barkhan Abdullah takes charge of his post10 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Governor Jafar Khan Mandokhail urges political leaders to play role in finding solution ..2 minutes ago
-
CAPS Ambassadors' Forum proposes enhancing P2P and B2B linkages among Pakistan, Australia and South ..18 minutes ago
-
Container theft: Main accused arrested within few hours2 minutes ago