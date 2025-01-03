Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail condemns attack on HDP’s Chief Khaliq Hazara

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail on Friday strongly condemned the attack on Hazara Democratic Party (HDP)’s Chief and former provincial minister Abdul Khaliq Hazara.

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail on Friday strongly condemned the attack on Hazara Democratic Party (HDP)’s Chief and former provincial minister Abdul Khaliq Hazara.

In a statement, the Balochistan Governor said that Abdul Khaliq Hazara is a political figure.

The Governor also directed to provide him with all medical facilities immediately.

He expressed his best wishes for Abdul Khaliq Hazara’s speedy recovery.