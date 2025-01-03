Open Menu

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail Condemns Attack On HDP’s Chief Khaliq Hazara

Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2025 | 10:25 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail on Friday strongly condemned the attack on Hazara Democratic Party (HDP)’s Chief and former provincial minister Abdul Khaliq Hazara.

In a statement, the Balochistan Governor said that Abdul Khaliq Hazara is a political figure.

The Governor also directed to provide him with all medical facilities immediately.

He expressed his best wishes for Abdul Khaliq Hazara’s speedy recovery.

