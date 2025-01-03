- Home
- Pakistan
- Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail condemns attack on HDP’s Chief Khaliq Hazara
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail Condemns Attack On HDP’s Chief Khaliq Hazara
Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2025 | 10:25 PM
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail on Friday strongly condemned the attack on Hazara Democratic Party (HDP)’s Chief and former provincial minister Abdul Khaliq Hazara.
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail on Friday strongly condemned the attack on Hazara Democratic Party (HDP)’s Chief and former provincial minister Abdul Khaliq Hazara.
In a statement, the Balochistan Governor said that Abdul Khaliq Hazara is a political figure.
The Governor also directed to provide him with all medical facilities immediately.
He expressed his best wishes for Abdul Khaliq Hazara’s speedy recovery.
Recent Stories
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail condemns attack on HDP’s Chief Kha ..
Boundary wall of housing scheme reconstructed on tribunal's order
Govt taking decisions to increase productivity in every sector: Pervaiz Malik
MQM-P demands appointment of CEO HESCO
Turkish envoy visits IPO-Pakistan to discuss future cooperation
Uzbek Ambassador vows to increase bilateral trade with Pakistan
ACP celebrates Nisar Bazmi's 100th birth anniversary today
ADB, SECP collaborate to enhance gender diversity in non-banking Sector
Steps afoot to develop LG dept on modern basis: Provincial Minister for Local Go ..
UAE Government issues Federal Decree-Law to reorganise Civil Defence Authority
Dubai welcomes 16.79 million international tourists in 11 months
Kabaddi Match in Thatha Sadiqabad: Chota Haroon Kabaddi Club emerges victorious
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail condemns attack on HDP’s Chief Khaliq Hazara27 seconds ago
-
Boundary wall of housing scheme reconstructed on tribunal's order29 seconds ago
-
Govt taking decisions to increase productivity in every sector: Pervaiz Malik11 minutes ago
-
MQM-P demands appointment of CEO HESCO11 minutes ago
-
ACP celebrates Nisar Bazmi's 100th birth anniversary today25 minutes ago
-
Steps afoot to develop LG dept on modern basis: Provincial Minister for Local Government (LG) Sardar ..36 minutes ago
-
IHC rejects bail petition of accused in robbery, kidnapping case2 hours ago
-
IWMI hosts training workshop on water accounting, resource assessment in Peshawar3 hours ago
-
Steering Committee reinforces commitment for equipping youth with skills3 hours ago
-
Azma Bokhari criticises PTI, highlights govt's achievements3 hours ago
-
Govt fully active to protect farmers’ rights: AC2 hours ago
-
Body of female worker found from canal2 hours ago