- Home
- Pakistan
- Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel urges elected parliamentarians to fulfill duties to meet ..
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel Urges Elected Parliamentarians To Fulfill Duties To Meet Expectation Of Public
Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2025 | 11:27 PM
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel on Thursday said that in view of public service, elected parliamentarians and representatives of local bodies have a responsibility to fulfill their duties to meet the expectations of the people
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel on Thursday said that in view of public service, elected parliamentarians and representatives of local bodies have a responsibility to fulfill their duties to meet the expectations of the people.
He said this while talking to National Party (NP)’s Chief and former Chief Minister Dr. Abdul Malik Baloch called on him at the Governor House Quetta
On this occasion, Jaffar Khan Mandokhel said that bridging the gap between urban and rural life is a major challenge in developing countries but in the context of Balochistan, we are backward in both respects.
He said that to overcome this two-pronged challenge, we urgently need serious efforts, especially a long-term comprehensive strategy which strengthens the infrastructure in remote and backward districts, provides basic amenities and meets the human needs of the near future, on the basis of which collective development, prosperity and equality can be made possible.
He said that we must work together to strengthen every link at the district and union council levels ensuring that every individual, every area and every district of Balochistan province could thrive as the current government believes in a balanced and equitable development.
This includes access to quality education, healthcare, clean water supply and economic development opportunities in remote areas, he said.
He said that we could harness the power of modern technology, scientific innovation and collective action to accelerate the pace of development and create a more equitable society.
Through joint efforts, we could lay the foundation for a bright future where everyone can reach their full potential, he said.
Recent Stories
Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16
Session held to combat MIL challenges
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel urges elected parliamentarians to ful ..
Women Caucus aims at solving women problems Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik M ..
Major crackdown on drug addiction launched in Quetta: Secretary Social Welfare
Drug peddler arrested in Chenab-Nagar
Talks with India tied to three points agenda: Rana Sanaullah
President Trump's intervention saved SA from tragedy of Indian aggression: AJK P ..
Court clears Marwat in case involving Senator Afnan Ullah
Intense heat wave grips Pakistan:PMD
SECP enhances electronic, EMR to boost transparency
Senate passes "The Nexus International University of Health Emerging Sciences an ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 163 minutes ago
-
Session held to combat MIL challenges3 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel urges elected parliamentarians to fulfill duties to meet ..3 minutes ago
-
Women Caucus aims at solving women problems Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad KhanPA ..3 minutes ago
-
Major crackdown on drug addiction launched in Quetta: Secretary Social Welfare8 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler arrested in Chenab-Nagar8 minutes ago
-
Talks with India tied to three points agenda: Rana Sanaullah8 minutes ago
-
Court clears Marwat in case involving Senator Afnan Ullah18 minutes ago
-
Senate passes "The Nexus International University of Health Emerging Sciences and Technologies, Isla ..19 minutes ago
-
Qalam Karwan hosts online weekly intellectual session4 minutes ago
-
Chenab College prioritizes quality education: DC4 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan , Iranian envoy unveil Ferdowsi's statue5 minutes ago