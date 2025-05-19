Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel urges vice chancellors to present suggestions for development of youth

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel on Monday urged the Vice Chancellors to present their suggestions and recommendations regarding the positive development of the youth and making them useful citizens of their country and province so that national goals and objectives could be achieved

He expressed these views in a meeting with the Vice Chancellors and Pro-Vice Chancellors of all public sector universities of Balochistan at the Governor House, Quetta.

The Governor said that a deep vision and comprehensive strategy are needed to gain a correct understanding of the mental capabilities of the youth and to guide them towards constructive activities.

He said that keeping in mind the national interests and the needs of the youth, we could encourage responsible citizens and use the country's solidarity, constructive thinking, patriotism and creativity in positive activities.

He said that to achieve this goal and to eliminate the external propaganda spread from the minds of the youth, we are starting a new series of seminars, conferences and co-curricular activities at the university level which would empower our youth to make a positive impact.

Governor Mandokhel welcomed the organization of various programs and rallies in all public sector universities regarding Youm-e Tashakur (Thanksgiving Day).

He said that in the recent war between Pakistan and India, the Pakistani army has shown its courage and achieved a memorable victory in history.

This magnificent victory is a clear proof of the strength of the Pakistani army and is also a ray of hope for Muslim countries, he said.

He said that in this regard, it is necessary to develop a sense of responsibility and patriotism in our new generation.

The Governor said that there is an urgent need to increase effective links between public sector universities so that they could fully benefit from each other's knowledge and experience.

Jaffar Khan said that in order to lead the university on the path of progress and success, we would also have to change our attitudes adding that you should teach the youth modern skills compatible with new requirements along with quality education.

Give appropriate place to field research and co-curricular activities in your schedule and prioritize market-oriented subjects, he said.

In response to a question, the Governor Balochistan said that immediately after Eid, the second Vice Chancellors Conference would be held at the Governor House in which there would be a thorough discussion on the difficulties being faced by all universities, academic and financial issues and a new future roadmap to be prepared.