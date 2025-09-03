Open Menu

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel Vows To Develop Backward Areas Of Balochistan

Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2025 | 11:17 PM

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel on Wednesday said that the government is committed to the development and constructive transformation of remote and backward areas

He said that due to the dispersed population, providing all facilities to the people of remote districts at their doorsteps is a big challenge.

He said that due to the dispersed population, providing all facilities to the people of remote districts at their doorsteps is a big challenge.

He expressed these views while addressing a public jirga consisting of political leaders, tribal elders and Awami National Party workers in Kan Mehtarzai.

On the occasion of a one-day visit, the Governor of Balochistan formally inaugurated the Grid Station and Singer Road.

A large number of people, including Speaker Provincial Assembly Captain Abdul Khaliq Achakzai, Provincial Ministers Mir Shoaib Noshirwani, Mir Asim Kurd Gello, Noor Muhammad Dummar, Member Provincial Assembly Zarq Khan Mandokhel, Hadiya Nawaz, Awami National Party leader Malik Amanullah Mehtarzai and former Member Provincial Assembly Shahina Kakar were present.

Addressing the ceremony, the Governor said that we are well aware of the lack of facilities and opportunities that you all have to face every day, saying that we are solving the problems being faced by people in terms of health facilities, education, water, roads and electricity in a sequential manner according to our capabilities.

Governor Balochistan said that to reduce the pressure on cities, we should develop infrastructure in rural areas along with education, health and clean water, adding that this balanced approach would ensure the overall development of our province.

I will convey your issues regarding the widening of roads in Kan Mehtarzai, establishment of more educational institutions, provision of medical facilities and access to clean water to the authorities of both the Federal and provincial governments, he said.

Governor Mandokhel said that, unfortunately, both our cities and villages are backward in terms of modern development and facilities, but rural areas are facing many difficulties due to a lack of basic facilities and opportunities.

He said that investing in rural development projects and improving the quality of life for all are among our priorities as we encourage the active participation of citizens in rural development.

More Stories From Pakistan