Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandukhel Announces Computer Sciences Dept For Girls Degree College
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 11, 2024 | 09:13 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandukhel on Monday announced the establishment of Computer Sciences Department for Government Girls Degree College Quarry Road Quetta.
He also directed the appointment of qualified faculty for it.
He expressed these views while addressing the participants of the convocation of Girls Degree College, Quarry Road Quetta.
In the first convocation of the college, 109 talented graduates were awarded BS degrees.
On this occasion, Provincial Education Minister Raheela Hameed Khan, Vice Chancellor University of Balochistan Professor Dr. Zahoor Ahmed Bazai, Principal Secretary to Governor Balochistan Hashim Khan Ghalzai, Principal Girls College Prof. Dr. Sheerin Gul Kakar, representatives of the education department, education experts, parents and a large number of students were present.
Addressing the participants of the convocation, Governor Balochistan said that Quetta city is playing an important role in the education of the province which meets 40 percent of the educational needs of the entire province,therefore, there is an urgent need to increase the necessary facilities to make it an effective and active educational center, he said.
He said that the convocation is indeed a joyous occasion for the graduates, their parents and the teachers of the respective educational institution.
This prestigious convocation ceremony is actually a celebration of the success of all these successful graduates who have worked tirelessly to reach this destination, he mentioned.
While congratulating all the graduating graduates, he said that today you have made your whole family, your college and all of us proud.
Governor Mandukhel said that it is true that mother's lap is the first educational institution for a child but when a mother is educated, she raises an educated family.
Promotes the trend of knowledge and development in the society and also influences the coming generations by supporting her spouse financially, he said.
He said that education is not just the name of a degree but education is a lifelong journey, the hard work of all the parents here and the investment in their daughters' education would benefit new generations.
The Governor appreciated the outstanding performance of the principal of Quarry Road Girls College and her entire team and the role of all the faculty in shaping the educational journey of the students.
Preparing half of our population women to meet the challenges of the modern world is a great achievement, he noted.
He said that looking at today's successful event, it is realized that Quetta Girls College Quarry Road is dedicated to the proper education and training of educated, skilled and modern female leaders and managers.
Earlier, the Governor of Balochistan gave certificates to the graduators, while gold medals were awarded to the position holders who showed high performance.
