Balochistan Governor lauds efforts for bringing Pakistanis back from Sudan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Friday lauded the efforts of the Pakistani Embassy in bringing hundreds of Pakistanis living in Sudan to safe places through special flights.

He expressed these views while talking to Pakistani Ambassador to Sudan Behrooz Riki on the telephone.

Balochistan Governor was informed about the tense situation and uncertainty in the whole country due to the civil war in Sudan.

Discussions were held on providing protection to Pakistani nationals stuck in Sudan and their safe return to their homeland.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction over the safe return of hundreds of Pakistani citizens.

Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar prayed for establishing lasting peace in Sudan and the safety of the citizens.