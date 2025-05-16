Balochistan Governor lauds staff of GCCQ for educating girls

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel on Friday lauded staff of Girls Cadet College Quetta (GCCQ) for provision of education to girls.

He expressed these views during a visit to GCCQ in the provincial capital Quetta.

On this occasion, Brigadier Mirza Faisal, Principal of Girls Cadet College, Additional Secretary Higher Education Abdul Malik Achakzai and Director Colleges Muhammad Hussain were also present.

The Governor said that educational institutions are not established to earn money and charging high fees by educational institutions is actually tantamount to closing the doors of knowledge and consciousness to poor students.

He said therefore, to develop the hidden potential and ability of the new generation, it is imperative to open new avenues of knowledge and wisdom and make them accessible to the poorest students of the society, it has been my personal experience that knowledge cannot reach its standard until it reaches the poor.

Balochistan Governor said that Cadet Colleges in Balochistan have long been a beacon of quality education, discipline and hope which promote academic excellence, character building and moral integrity.

It was a great pleasure to see the excellent educational environment and the dedication and hard work of the teachers here. It is necessary that the high performance of all cadet colleges, especially GCCQ, be highlighted as much as possible, he said.

He said that education and training are inseparable from each other and only with the collaboration of both could the character and personality of the new generation be built.

The Governor said that it is gratifying that Girls Cadet College offers the best combination of modern education and appropriate training that shapes the leaders of the future.

He appreciated the conscious efforts of the Principal, faculty and staff of Quetta Girls Cadet College and directed the Principal of the college to create space for more female students, to provide all necessary facilities to the concerned teachers and take steps to further enhance their capacity.

Governor Mandokhel commended the cadets of GCCQ for developing leadership skills, instilling the spirit of teamwork and co-curricular activities for quality education as well as physical fitness.

Cadet College provides unique opportunities to local girls to become future leaders in various fields, he said.

He said that the survival of institutions actually lies in maintaining merit and transparency, therefore it is important that the original spirit of Cadet College and the tradition of academic excellence are maintained.

Earlier, the Governor of Balochistan inspected different parts of Girls Cadet College and commended the artworks, sculptures and scientific models created by the cadets.