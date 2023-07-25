Balochistan Governor lays foundation stone of Women University Campus in Pishin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Tuesday said that quality education was the basis of every development and essential to increase national production and economic uplift.

He expressed these views while laying the foundation stone of Women University Pishin Campus in District Pishin.

Like other provinces of the country, we have focused on the importance and usefulness of women's education while understanding the changing requirements in the province, he said.

He said that the establishment of Women's University Pishin Campus would not only give more than half of our population an opportunity to realize their dream abilities, but they would also actively participate in the construction and development of the nation.

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Asghar Khan Tareen, Vice Chancellor Women University Dr. Sajida Noreen, Principal Secretary to Governor Balochistan Hashim Khan Ghalzai, Deputy Commissioner Yasir Khan Bazai, Women University Pishin Campus Director Ashraf Khan Kakar and a large number of academicians, women teachers and political and tribal elders were also present on this occasion.

While addressing the participants, Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan said that the time has come to make scientific education an essential part of daily life.

He said that due to the changes taking place in the entire region, the need and importance of the university campus has increased, owing to our conscious efforts, twelve public universities of the province were currently active in equipping the new generation with the jewel of education.

In the end, he praised the sacrifices and personal efforts of MPA Asghar Khan Tareen, Vice Chancellor Dr. Sajida Noreen and especially Tareen tribes who dedicated two hundred acres of land for Pishin Campus.

Earlier, Member Provincial Assembly Asghar Khan Tareen, Vice Chancellor Dr. Sajida Noreen and Deputy Commissioner Pishin Yasir Bazai welcomed Governor Balochistan on his arrival in Pishin.

After that Governor Balochistan along with Vice Chancellor visited the land of Women University Pishin Campus and unveiled the plaque of Pishin Campus.