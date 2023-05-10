Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Wednesday said that we should all make joint efforts for construction and development of country and province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Wednesday said that we should all make joint efforts for construction and development of country and province.

He expressed these views on the occasion of his visit to Degree College Kuchlak.

Provincial Secretary Noor Ahmad Pirkani, Director Colleges Dr. Kaleemullah Zahid, Additional Commissioner Saeed Ahmed and Principal Degree College Kuchlak Professor Dr. Ghulam Sabir Chana were also accompanied by Governor Balochistan during visit.

The Governor said that we wanted to make Government Degree College Kuchlak an exemplary educational institution with the help and guidance of our conscious efforts and the knowledge and politics of Kuchlak.

He hoped that the students under study would play their role in giving unique identity and recognition to Kuchlak in the near future.

The Governor Balochistan expressed his regret over the non-availability of necessary facilities in the college, lack of basic scientific equipment in the laboratories and shortage of water in the college.

Later, while addressing a function organized in Balochistan College regarding sports, the Governor said that the youth of the area were full of talent adding that by providing facilities and opportunities to them, they could be able to develop their dream abilities.

He urged the responsible officials of the education department to solve all the problems of Kuchlak Degree College as soon as possible.

Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar expressed his special gratitude to Provincial Secretary Noor Ahmed Pirkani for providing four hundred trees for the college and giving personal cash.

He said that all the elected public representatives of the area and those who could afford need to come forward that they should take measures for the welfare of the people and especially spend some money on educational institutions. Because, the future of all of us is related to educational institutions, he said.

Governor Balochistan said that with quality education, the wonderful development of Balochistan province and protection of rights could be possible.

He said that therefore, we should all make joint efforts for the construction and development of the country and the province.

In the end, Governor Balochistan distributed certificates and prizes to the organizers and players.