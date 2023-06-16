Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar assures business delegation of resolving grievences

Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Friday assured a business delegation of early resolution of grievances as they were playing a key role in recovering the country's economy

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Friday assured a business delegation of early resolution of grievances as they were playing a key role in recovering the country's economy.

On the occasion, the traders complained to Governor Balochistan about some irregularities on the part of the government officials in the transportation of commercial goods.

Governor Balochistan said that the business community on the one hand provides millions of rupees to the national exchequer in the form of taxes and on the other hand creates vast employment opportunities on a large scale.

Therefore, it is the responsibility of the government to ensure full protection and provision of facilities to all traders and industrialists, he said.

Governor Balochistan said that the government has already reduced the number of check posts in different areas of the province to remove the concerns of traders and industrialists, but to further improve the situation and address the legitimate grievances of the traders, the relevant Federal agencies have been contacted and would talk to the provincial authorities.

He said that the government was taking various other measures including the opening of border trade, as a result of which it was expected that the economic and commercial activities of the neighboring areas would be increased.

He assured the businessmen's delegation that he would play his part in providing them with all possible facilities and convey their voice to the federal government.