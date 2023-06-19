UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar Expresses Sorrow Over Greece Boat Incident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 19, 2023 | 07:54 PM

Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar Monday expressed his heartfelt sorrow and grief over the demise of several Pakistanis in a boat sinking incident in Greece

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar Monday expressed his heartfelt sorrow and grief over the demise of several Pakistanis in a boat sinking incident in Greece.

In his condolence statement, he said that the people of Balochistan equally shared the grief and stood with the bereaved families in this time of grief.

He prayed that to Allah Al�mighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss.

