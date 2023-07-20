Open Menu

Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kaka Stresses For Ensuring Law And Order

Umer Jamshaid Published July 20, 2023 | 11:08 PM

Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Thursday directed the district administration to ensure law and order to protect the life and property of citizens

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Thursday directed the district administration to ensure law and order to protect the life and property of citizens.

Government should take concrete measures to establish sustainable peace at all levels, said the governor while talking to Additional Chief Secretary for Home Saleh Nasir here.

He said on the arrival of Muharram, more strict security arrangements should be made at all the sensitive places of the province to avoid any untoward incident.

Kakar said in a true democracy, the sovereign powers of the state legally belong to the republic, adding the Primary responsibility of the government was to protect the rights of the people.

He said it was also the national obligation of political leaders, scholars, and leading tribal elders to play their part in ending disputes and conflicts between nations and tribes.

