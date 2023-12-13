Open Menu

Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar Urges Private Sector To Play Its Role In Job Creation

Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2023 | 11:22 PM

Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar urges private sector to play its role in job creation

Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Wednesday said that it was not possible for the government alone to deal with the problem of unemployment and urged the private sector to play its role in this regard

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Wednesday said that it was not possible for the government alone to deal with the problem of unemployment and urged the private sector to play its role in this regard.

He said the government should provide maximum facilities and opportunities to the people associated with industry and trade to overcome the unemployment issue.

He expressed these views while talking to the media persons after the inauguration of the regular job fairs at Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS).

Stalls of banks were also set up at the job fair along with various national and international companies.

The Governor visited each stall where he was briefed by the representatives of the companies on the performance of their respective institutions.

The Governor said, "We have to create collaboration between academia and industry according to our social need, it was a fact that the government could not provide employment to millions of people, for which we have to make our private sector strong and stable."

Related Topics

Balochistan Technology Governor Job Media Government Industry Million Employment

Recent Stories

EU chief urges sanctions on 'extremist' Israeli We ..

EU chief urges sanctions on 'extremist' Israeli West Bank settlers

17 minutes ago
 FIA nabs human smuggler in Faizabad hotel raid

FIA nabs human smuggler in Faizabad hotel raid

18 minutes ago
 'Money has become meaningless' in war-battered Gaz ..

'Money has become meaningless' in war-battered Gaza

18 minutes ago
 PTI Chairman lost credibility after May 9 attacks ..

PTI Chairman lost credibility after May 9 attacks on national institutions: Khur ..

18 minutes ago
 Ministers visit city’s colleges to inspect facil ..

Ministers visit city’s colleges to inspect facilities

22 minutes ago
 Briefing session held for Pakistani missions in EU ..

Briefing session held for Pakistani missions in EU on trade relations

22 minutes ago
Police arrest one suspect in injured condition

Police arrest one suspect in injured condition

26 minutes ago
 Caretaker setup wants to handover stable economy t ..

Caretaker setup wants to handover stable economy to elected govt: Shamshad

26 minutes ago
 Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqb ..

Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar chairs meeting for b ..

27 minutes ago
 UoT declared results of ADA/ADS exams of affiliate ..

UoT declared results of ADA/ADS exams of affiliated colleges

27 minutes ago
 KP, Governor, CM chair law, order meeting

KP, Governor, CM chair law, order meeting

22 minutes ago
 Winter rain compounds suffering of displaced Gazan ..

Winter rain compounds suffering of displaced Gazans

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan