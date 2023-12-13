Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar urges private sector to play its role in job creation

Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Wednesday said that it was not possible for the government alone to deal with the problem of unemployment and urged the private sector to play its role in this regard

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Wednesday said that it was not possible for the government alone to deal with the problem of unemployment and urged the private sector to play its role in this regard.

He said the government should provide maximum facilities and opportunities to the people associated with industry and trade to overcome the unemployment issue.

He expressed these views while talking to the media persons after the inauguration of the regular job fairs at Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS).

Stalls of banks were also set up at the job fair along with various national and international companies.

The Governor visited each stall where he was briefed by the representatives of the companies on the performance of their respective institutions.

The Governor said, "We have to create collaboration between academia and industry according to our social need, it was a fact that the government could not provide employment to millions of people, for which we have to make our private sector strong and stable."