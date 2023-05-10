Balochistan governor seeks effective legislation against 'honor' killing

Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar Wednesday stressed the need for effective legislation against 'honor' killing to protect and empower women in society

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 )

"A comfortable and independent woman can excel in her skills in various fields to achieve her future goals," said Kakar while addressing participants of an event organized in connection with the National Dialogue against 'honor' killing here.

He said it was inappropriate to associate the violence of an individual with the entire nation or a tribe, adding that urgent legislation against honor killings was need of the hour.

The Balochistan governor said islam raised women to a position of influence and prestige in family and society.

Former Speaker Rahila Hameed Khan Durrani, former Member of Provincial Assembly Dr. Shama Ishaq, Professor Farkhunda Aurangzeb, Aurat Foundation Resident Director Alauddin Khalji, religious scholar Parveen Naiz, member of Evaji Alliance and Pakistan Peoples Party Mufti Kaleemullah Hydari and others participated in the event.