Balochistan Governor urges business community to play role for promoting trade

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) : Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai Monday said the business community of the province should had to play their role in promoting trade, economic growth and increasing national productivity.

He shared these views while talking to a delegation of Balochistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) led by chamber's President Haji Juma Khan called on him here at Governor House, said press release issued here.

The governor said Trade and Industry could play important role for strengthening of national economy which would also help creating job opportunities for youth.

The friendly policies of incumbent government has fostered a conducive environment, he added.

He urged BCCI to take advantage of facilities being extended by the Federal government and come forward for investing in province.

The governor said provincial government should also take concrete steps to address problems faced by the people belonging to Chamber of Commerce and Industry on a priority basis.