UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Governor Urges Business Community To Play Role For Promoting Trade

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 11:38 PM

Balochistan Governor urges business community to play role for promoting trade

Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai Monday said the business community of the province should had to play their role in promoting trade, economic growth and increasing national productivity

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai Monday said the business community of the province should had to play their role in promoting trade, economic growth and increasing national productivity.

He shared these views while talking to a delegation of Balochistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) led by chamber's President Haji Juma Khan called on him here at Governor House, said press release issued here.

The governor said Trade and Industry could play important role for strengthening of national economy which would also help creating job opportunities for youth.

The friendly policies of incumbent government has fostered a conducive environment, he added.

He urged BCCI to take advantage of facilities being extended by the Federal government and come forward for investing in province.

The governor said provincial government should also take concrete steps to address problems faced by the people belonging to Chamber of Commerce and Industry on a priority basis.

Related Topics

Balochistan Governor Business Job Chamber Amanullah Khan Commerce Government Industry

Recent Stories

Babar Awan condemns cluster bomb attacks on civili ..

26 seconds ago

Speakers call for educating people on interfaith h ..

1 minute ago

Australia win first Ashes Test against England by ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan to raise issue of Kashmir at OIC, ICJ lev ..

14 minutes ago

Belgian cyclist Bjorg Lambrecht dead after Poland ..

1 minute ago

Ashes opener win just the start for Australia's Pa ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.