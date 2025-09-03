Balochistan Governor Visits Civil Hospital’s Trauma Center
Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2025 | 04:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel on Wednesday visited to Provincial Sandman Hospital’s Trauma center to inquire about the health of Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) political workers who injured in the Shahwani Stadium blast last night.
He also inquired about the well-being of each injured person in the ward and reviewed their condition and appreciated the timely measures and excellent care taken by the doctors and paramedical staff present there.
The Governor Balochistan issued special instructions to provide all necessary medical facilities to the injured and arrange for the immediate transfer of the seriously injured to Karachi for immediate treatment.
During his visit to the Trauma Center, the Governor also expressed his deep concern over the incident and prayed for early recovery of the injured.
However, about 13 people were martyred and 35 others injured in a suicide bombing took place near Shahwani stadium of Sariab area after concluding of the public meeting of Balochistan National Party (BNP-Mengal) organized on the death anniversary of late Sardar Attaullah Mengal, on Tuesday night.
The BNP President and MNA, Sardar Akhtar Mengal who presided over the public meeting remained safe in the blast which occurred when Mr. Mengal was leaving for home. Mehmood Khan Achakzai, Chairman PkMAP, Asghar Khan Achakzai of ANP and ex-senator Mir Kabeer Muhammad Shai of National Party were also at the public meeting.
They also remained unhurt in the blast. However, ex-MPA of BNP, Mir Ahmed Nawaz Baloch and party’s central labor secretary, Musa Jan was injured along with other party workers and supporters.
