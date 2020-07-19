UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Govet Mulls Revising Master Plan Of Quetta

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 05:40 PM

Balochistan govet mulls revising master plan of Quetta

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Balochistan government was planning to revise the master plan of Quetta to channelise its present as well as future growth in a scientific and planned manner.

The provincial capital lacked planning for urbanisation and was also dotted with unauthorised constructions.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan reviewed the progress on the revision of master plan of Quetta and master planning of 30 other towns of the province while chairing a meeting here.

The Urban Planning and Development Secretary informed the meeting that the ongoing tendering process for the services of consultant for revising Quetta Master Plan would be completed by end of this month.

The meeting expressed concern over the situation arising out of construction of commercial buildings in residential areas in Quetta city.

In this regard, it was decided to amend the relevant rules and regulations of the Metropolitan Corporation Quetta and the Quetta Development Authority.

An immediate ban was imposed on the transfer of residential plots to commercial in the city.

The meeting has also banned the new construction on roads being constructed under Quetta package including Sariab, Qambrani, Nawan Kali, Sabzal, Radio Pakistan, Nawan Kali Bypass, Hanna, Joint Road, Prince Road and Patel Road.

The Commissioner Quetta Division has been tasked to implement the ban.

In this regard, a committee headed by the Secretary Local government has also been formed to formulate rules and regulations for construction of commercial buildings and land zoning of new roads.

The meeting also took stern notice of the construction of commercial buildings and plazas in Quetta city in violation of the building code and directed the concerned agencies to take action against such buildings.

The chief minister directed immediate implementation of the planning of Quetta Master Plan and other 30 towns of the province.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Road Progress Government

Recent Stories

Ma’an&#039;s third social incubator to focus on ..

43 minutes ago

Obaid Al Tayer participates in 3rd meeting of G20 ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Mars Mission is UAE’s contribution to e ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler appoints Secretary-General of the Em ..

3 hours ago

EAD rehabilitating mountainous natural habitats in ..

4 hours ago

National Human Rights Committee discusses preparat ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.