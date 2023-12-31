Balochistan govt abandoning public New Year celebrations in solidarity with Palestinian: Minister

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) Balochistan Caretaker Information Minister Jan Achakzai on Sunday said that we were abandoning public New Year celebrations in Balochistan for the loss of lives in the recent tragic events in Palestine and following the instructions of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Anwaar-ul Haq Kakar,

"We encourage citizens to mark the occasion through peaceful gatherings, prayers, or charitable donations in memory of the victims," he said in a statement posted on social media website.

He said that let us express our solidarity and support with our brothers and sisters who are grieving in this difficult time, we could still bring in the New Year with hope and compassion by remembering those who have fallen in difficulties.

He further said that we as a nation share the suffering of the Palestinian brothers and sisters equally saying that Pakistan has raised its voice for the freedom of Palestinians on every front.

He said that recent Israeli brutality and massacre of innocent Palestinians have exposed the ugly face of Israel.