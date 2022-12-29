Balochistan govt accepted almost al demands of HDT : Home Minister

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Longo said that Balochistan govt had accepted most of the demands of Haq Do Tehreek and there is no more justification for politics of agitation.

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :QUETTA, Dec 29 (Pakistan Point news - 29th Dec, 2022 ):Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Longo said that Balochistan govt had accepted most of the demands of Haq Do Tehreek and there is no more justification for politics of agitation.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Home Minister said HDT had besieged the port city of Gwadar and the government has no option but to disperse the protestors.

Inspector General of Police Balochistan, Abdul Khaliq Shaikh accompanied the Home Minister during the press conference.

He noted that the Balochistan government made frequent and nonstop attempts to clear roads and disperse the protesters peacefully.

"HDT leadership had 42 demands, he said adding that the provincial government has accepted almost all the demands of the HDT.

"Yesterday, the protestors of the Haq Do Movement tried to damage government property, he deplored.

"When someone will challenge the writ of the government, the law will also come into action," The Minister stressed that the future of Balochistan and our next generation is linked to the ongoing CPEC and other development projects in the city.

To a question, the minister said during the ongoing protest in Gwadar, the government has been showing patience for the last four days, as miscreants armed with heavy weapons were spoiling the peaceful environment.

The minister categorically contradicted the allegations of torture and arrest of women in Gawadar and said no such incident has taken place.

Blaming the government for attacking female protesters is a deplorable attempt to gain political score, said the minister.

The minister requested the women and people of Gwadar not to be misguided by the miscreants and said the government is mindful of respecting women.