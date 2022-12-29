UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Govt Accepted Almost Al Demands Of HDT : Home Minister

Sumaira FH Published December 29, 2022 | 09:17 PM

Balochistan govt accepted almost al demands of HDT : Home Minister

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Longo said that Balochistan govt had accepted most of the demands of Haq Do Tehreek and there is no more justification for politics of agitation.

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :QUETTA, Dec 29 (Pakistan Point news - 29th Dec, 2022 ):Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Longo said that Balochistan govt had accepted most of the demands of Haq Do Tehreek and there is no more justification for politics of agitation.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Home Minister said HDT had besieged the port city of Gwadar and the government has no option but to disperse the protestors.

Inspector General of Police Balochistan, Abdul Khaliq Shaikh accompanied the Home Minister during the press conference.

He noted that the Balochistan government made frequent and nonstop attempts to clear roads and disperse the protesters peacefully.

"HDT leadership had 42 demands, he said adding that the provincial government has accepted almost all the demands of the HDT.

"Yesterday, the protestors of the Haq Do Movement tried to damage government property, he deplored.

"When someone will challenge the writ of the government, the law will also come into action," The Minister stressed that the future of Balochistan and our next generation is linked to the ongoing CPEC and other development projects in the city.

To a question, the minister said during the ongoing protest in Gwadar, the government has been showing patience for the last four days, as miscreants armed with heavy weapons were spoiling the peaceful environment.

The minister categorically contradicted the allegations of torture and arrest of women in Gawadar and said no such incident has taken place.

Blaming the government for attacking female protesters is a deplorable attempt to gain political score, said the minister.

The minister requested the women and people of Gwadar not to be misguided by the miscreants and said the government is mindful of respecting women.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Protest Police CPEC Gwadar Women All Government

Recent Stories

President, PM laud Pakistan Army's valor for anti- ..

President, PM laud Pakistan Army's valor for anti-terror action in Kurram Distri ..

57 seconds ago
 Chief EU Diplomat Praises Peaceful Developments in ..

Chief EU Diplomat Praises Peaceful Developments in Northern Kosovo

2 minutes ago
 US Vows Open Lines of Communication With China in ..

US Vows Open Lines of Communication With China in 2023 'for Good of People Aroun ..

2 minutes ago
 Serbian President Cancels High Alert for Armed For ..

Serbian President Cancels High Alert for Armed Forces - State Media

11 minutes ago
 CPO directs foolproof security of Chinese engineer ..

CPO directs foolproof security of Chinese engineers

11 minutes ago
 Authorities direct to take strict action against s ..

Authorities direct to take strict action against smog SOPs violators

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.