Balochistan Govt Agrees To Resolve Medical Students Issue

Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2022 | 09:14 PM

A follow up meeting was held between the delegation of the Balochistan government and the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on Thursday to resolve the issue of students

These students were enrolled by the three medical colleges in Balochistan who obtained their recognition recently.

The government of Balochistan agreed to the PMC's pathway to register the students enrolled in the three colleges prior to their recognition and registration with the commission.

The exam papers of each professional exam given in 2021-2022 by the students at the three colleges were deposited with the Commission by both Universities.

The education Department of the Commission will on an immediate basis review the papers to verify the exam process and will provisionally register the students of these three colleges on completion of the review of the papers.

The delegation of the Government of Balochistan thanked the Pakistan Medical Commission and the Medical and Dental Council for their consideration and steps taken to resolve this issue.

The meeting was chaired by President PMC, and attended by Chief Secretary Balochistan, Secretary Health, Government of Balochistan, Principles of four public medical colleges of Balochistan, and PMC officials including Vice President, Secretary and executive member.

>