Balochistan Govt All Set To Launch Kissan Cards In March: Asadullah Baloch

Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2022 | 08:24 PM

Balochistan Minister for Agriculture Mir Asadullah Baloch has said that the government is all set to launch the Kissan Cards scheme in March for providing maximum relief to the farmers of the province

The Balochistan government had initially allocated Rs 100 million for the registration and issuance of Kissan Cards to the farmers, he said while talking to APP on Friday.

Under the Kissan Card, the minister said, the farmers would be able to avail subsidies on fertilizers, seeds and agri equipment.

Through the initiative, he added, the government would provide financial assistance to the farmers, which would help increase crop yields as well as development of the agriculture sector in the province.

Mir Asadullah Baloch said the government would continue its farmer-friendly measures. It had already taken multiple initiatives, including provision of certified seeds to the farmers and conducting research in the sector to increase agricultural production, he added.

The minister claimed that the province was provided only 50 per cent of its allocated quota of Urea fertilizer. The farmers already affected by drought-like situation in the province due to absence of rainfall were now faced with the fertilizer crisis, he added.

About 80 per cent of the population of the province, he said, was dependent on agriculture, and fertilizer shortage would hit them hard.

>