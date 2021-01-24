UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Govt All Set To Revamp Health Sector On Modern Lines

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 02:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Balochistan government has all set up to revamp the health sector on modern lines and provide equipments to fulfill the need of the hour.

The government has started its cleanliness drive and renovation of the government hospitals in the province, said an official of Balochistan government while talking to APP.

He said provincial government had committed to provide missing facilities to the hospitals across the province.

The government has also established dialysis centres at various districts the province and the vacancies have been created for the required staff.

He said the government has working ensure the availability of medicines in public hospitals of the province.

The Provincial government was taking various steps to ensure presence of concerned medical officials and paramedics in the hospitals of all far-flung areas of the province, he noted.

He said that the Balochistan government had created 1026 new vacancies for doctors to facilitate the poor patients in the remote areas of the province.

According to official, the government had appointed as many as 394 medical officers, 382 leady medical officers and 148 dental surgeons in the health department of Balochistan. The Balochistan government and bureaucracy have committed to bring positive changes in the province by carrying out development activities on the fast track.

The initiative was taken on the instruction of Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan to provide maximum relief to the masses.

Planned, quality and timely development is the only way forward for taking Balochistan out from its deprivation, he conclude.

He said that the government was striving hard to bring all less developed areas at par with the developed ones.

He assured that all pending schemes would be completed within due course of time for which funds have been released by the provincial government.

He said that emergency and trauma centres would be established in 21 government hospitals and along with all main highways across the province.

