Balochistan Govt Allocates Land For Setting Up Of NIFS: Dr. Rubaba Says

Umer Jamshaid Published June 19, 2023 | 08:04 PM

Parliamentary Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs Science and Information Technology Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi on Monday said that Balochistan government has allocated land for setting up of National Institute of Forensic Sciences (NIFS)

"With the establishment of this institute, Balochistan's dependence on the Punjab Forensic Laboratory will end and Quetta itself will deal with forensic matters," She expressed these views while talking to the former senior officer of the Police Services of Pakistan Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam (Tamgha Imtiaz) and a consultant National Institute of Forensic Sciences called on her here at the Law department.

Mr, Kaleem Imam briefed her about the establishment of the National Institute of Forensic Sciences in Quetta and discussed the necessary legislation in this context.

Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi said that the provincial government has provided adequate land for the establishment of the first forensic sciences institute.

On this occasion, Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam said that an MoU has been inked with the Higher Education Commission regarding the National Institute of Forensic Sciences, while all the administrative and technical issues have been explained in the charter, but the final law prior to the implementation, documents containing the suggestions given by the provincial government can be made.

"The institute will hire six highly qualified professionals from Balochistan, including vice-chancellor and professors, he maintained adding that this project would not only ensure educational facilities, but also employment opportunities would be available to talented local people of Balochistan.

