Balochistan govt allocates Rs 112.545 bln for execution of 1525 development schemes

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Balochistan government has allocated Rs112.545 billion for the execution of 1525 development schemes in the province aimed at elimination of backwardness and uplifting the living standard in the remote areas.

The provincial government has earmarked an amount of Rs 76.651 billion to initiate 2286 new development projects in the province during the fiscal year 2021-22, an official of Balochistan government said.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan the government was striving hard to solve basic issues of people through development, adding that the integrated development schemes included roads, infrastructure rehabilitation, education, health, irrigation, agriculture and drinking water facilities.

"It is the first time in the history of Balochistan that a huge number of schemes had been incorporated in budget which shows government seriousness towards development of the province," he noted.

"The development plans in the province are being prepared keeping in view the needs and problems of the people", he added.

Balochistan government has also launched the public sector development program (PSDP) Automation System under which progress on development schemes would be traced through bar code.

It was the first PSDP automation system in the history of the province to trace the development process of schemes at various departments including agriculture, development of livestock sector, minerals, water and food security.

The government was committed to achieve its development goals, especially the promotion of less developed areas in the province.