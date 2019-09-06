Balochistan govt allocates Rs 1.872 bln for women development

Balochistan government has allocated Rs 1.872 billion to initiate various projects to empower and facilitate women to enable them to play their role for the development of the province

According to source, the government was taking steps to introduce women endowment fund in Balochistan soon to empower them financially and make them self sufficient.

"The government would set up a women market to create business opportunities for them so that they could sell their handmade products. The market would also provide employment opportunities to unemployment women", he said.

The role of women was important in the development of society, the government would establish working women hostel at every divisional headquarters and the government has already earmarked Rs 600 million in the current Public Sector Development Programme for the purpose, he said.

The government has expedited the development work of women directorate in Quetta, the sources said adding that as a nation we could not succeed unless we empowered women.

Effective legislation was being enacted to empower women and the inheritance bill has already been passed to give share to women in inheritance, he added.

Meanwhile the women harassment bill has been passed to create safe environment for them at workplaces. The government has taken strict action against domestic violence.

The provincial government would be starting Balochistan Special children programme with the cost of Rs 500 million for the welfare of special children to make them useful citizen, he informed.

He said that the government would build women hostels in the province and establishment of Baby Care Centres was also under consideration.