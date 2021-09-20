UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Govt Allocates Rs 24 Bln For Quetta Development Programme

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 02:54 PM

Balochistan government has allocated Rs 24.542 billion for Quetta Development Programme with aimed to bring a positive change in the city's landscape besides multiplying its beauty and resolve public difficulties in the future

Talking to APP, an official of Balochistan government said the development package included extension of various roads, improving sewerage system, installation of street lights and construction of footpaths that would restore the lost beauty of Quetta.

The projects initiated under Quetta Development Programme include construction and rehabilitation of Sariab road, Prince Road, Sirki Road, Jinnah Road, Samugli Road, Zarghoon Road, Sabzal Road, Brewery Road, Nawan Kali Bypass, Joint Road and Western Bypass to Sariab Road, he added.

He said the government would also pay an amount of Rs 5,443 million for the development, clearing, aligning and reconstruction of 7.6 kilometers long Sariab Road of the city to provide basic facilities to the residents.

He further said, "We are trying to complete all development projects as early as possible".

The official said an amount of Rs12,528 million was also allocated for the development and expansion of Sibzal and Joint road of Quetta city which were the busiest and narrow arteries.

He said the authority was responsible for the maintenance and smooth flow of traffic on roads and construction of Prince Road was also under process for which an amount of Rs 781 million was allocated.

The widening and improvement of Samugli road was also under consideration at the cost of Rs1,723 million.

The government would spend Rs 253 million on face lifting and beautification of Jinnah and Zarghoon roads of provincial capital.

The mega development fund had been allocated for redressal of public needs, he said, adding the completion of those development projects would help in improving road traffic system and preventing pollution.

He said Rs 870 million had allocated for widening and improvement of Sirki road while Rs 1,113 million for Brewery road for interest of public and beautification of Quetta city.

He said the government resolved to make metropolitan city the cleanest and an environment friendly city to be visited by the local and foreign tourists.

Under the package, Balochistan government has planned to set up digital libraries in Boys and Girls colleges of Quetta for online learning facility.

He said that two sports complexes at Sariab road and WASA ground has been established in the city to encourage youth to actively take part in sports.

To promote sports activities, he added that the government has also set up four Futsal ground at Spinny road, Women Polytechnic, Sariab road and Airport raod at cost of Rs 247 million under the Quetta Development Package.

